Hanuma Vihari to lead Rest of India against Ranji champions in Irani Cup
Emerging fast bowler Umran Malik, big-hitting Sarfaraaz Khan are also part of the ROI squad.Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to appear for Saurashtra in the match.ROI squad Hanuma Vihari Captain, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraaz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S.Bharat, Upendra Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
- Country:
- India
Prolific batter Hanuma Vihari will lead the Rest of India side against 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra in the Irani Cup clash, which is returning to the calender after three years.
The BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the red-ball tournament, which is set to be held in Rajkot from October 1-5.
The Irani Cup could not be played in the previous two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has a good batting unit with talented red-ball specialist Mayank Agarwal and young Priyank Panchal, who recently led India A against New Zealand A and was also part of the Duleep Trophy winning West Zone squad.
The squad also has talented youngsters in Yash Dhull and Yashaswi Jaiswal, who had scored a double hundred in Duleep Trophy in the Ajinkya Rahane-led West Zone. Emerging fast bowler Umran Malik, big-hitting Sarfaraaz Khan are also part of the ROI squad.
Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to appear for Saurashtra in the match.
ROI squad: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraaz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S.Bharat, Upendra Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Hanuma Vihari (Captain
- Priyank Panchal
- Arzan Nagwaswalla
- The Irani Cup
- Umran Malik
- R Sai Kishore
- Abhimanyu Easwaran
- New Zealand
- K.S.Bharat
- Mayank Agarwal
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Mukesh Kumar
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Hanuma Vihari
- Saurabh Kumar
- Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra
- Upendra
- Yadav
- Rajkot