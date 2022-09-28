Parimatch News Announces Two-years Title Sponsorship Deal with ISL's FC Goa

One-time championship winner receives ‘title’ boost ahead of new season Goa, India Parimatch News - a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics for sports fans across India - has signed a two-year title sponsorship deal with ISL outfit FC Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season. This most-recent agreement inked by Parimatch News continues the company’s strategy of supporting the Beautiful Game in India, to assist in its growth across the country and provide a boost to talent at every level. While FC Goa won the League Winners Shield in 2019-20, the club has never been crowned Indian Super League champions, with its best finish coming in the 2015 and 2018-19 seasons, when it finished runner-up. But the Gaurs, the nickname by which the club is known, will be keen to make amends for the lack of silverware in their cabinet, as the ISL’s ninth season gets under way. With an aim to further popularise Indian football, Parimatch News will be providing footballing news and updates as well, as FC Goa look to reclaim the ISL League Winners Shield and get their hands on their first-ever ISL title. Akshay Tandon, FC Goa’s President weighed in on the partnership, saying, “I’m delighted to announce our title partnership with Parimatch News. The title sponsorship is vitally important to the Club.'' “They share our enthusiasm for football in India and the association will further assist in the growth of the game in Goa and across the country. We look forward to a fruitful association and finding synersgies between the two brands.” Shared Dmitry Belianin, CCO, Parimatch International, “It’s a matter of great pride for us to be associated as title sponsors of FC Goa, among the most popular clubs in the Indian Super League. Goa has always been a stronghold of Indian football and we at Parimatch News look forward to contributing to the success story, by growing the profile of FC Goa and doing all we can to support the next generation of talent in the state.” About Parimatch News Parimatch News is the most up-to-date news from the world of sports. The best news and sporting events from all over the world published on Parimatch News. Our website allows you not only to plunge into the world of sports, but also to fully feel yourself a part of the unrivaled world of sports, which absorbs with its incredibleness. About FC Goa FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is the current holder of the Super Cup. Nicknamed the Gaurs, FC Goa has been one of the most consistently successful teams in the ISL - reaching 4 semi-finals and 2 finals in 8 seasons. In Season 2019-20, the club won the ISL League Winners Shield by finishing top of the table in the league stages and also became the first-ever club from India to play in the group stages of the AFC Champions League in April 2021. Co-owned by Mr.Jaydev Mody, Mr. Akshay Tandon and Mr.Virat Kohli, FC Goa is one of the few Indian Clubs to have a complete youth development ecosystem. Its U14, U16, U18 and Developmental Teams compete at the highest levels in Goa and India. The system has produced recognizable talents like Liston Colaco, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello and many more.

