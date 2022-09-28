Left Menu

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 13:57 IST
Naseem Shah rushed to hospital with viral infection, to miss 5th T20I against England
Naseem Shah (Photo: Naseem Shah/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Naseem Shah will miss the fifth T20I against England in Lahore on Wednesday after the pacer was rushed to the hospital on the eve of the game with a severe viral infection.

Naseem was set to to feature in the fifth T20I but the youngster had to hospitalised late Tuesday night after his health deteriorated.

Although he is feeling better, his participation in the rest of the series is under doubt.

"He was taken to hospital with a viral infection but he is feeling better now,'' the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

''He will not be playing tonight and any decision on whether he plays the remaining matches will be taken on advice of medical panel," the statement added.

A source close to the team said tests for dengue had been carried out as the mosquito-borne infection has been rampant in the city since last month with thousands of cases being reported everyday.

The source added that Naseem had been complaining of chest pain and fever since Tuesday after the team reached Lahore from Karachi with the seven-match series tied at 2-2.

Naseem had played the series opener before missing the last three games. The 21-year-old has been Pakistan's go to bowler in the absence of pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who has been out of action since mid-July owing to a knee injury.

Both Shaheen and Naseem have been named in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

