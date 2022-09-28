Jharkhand's St. Patrick’s win Subroto Cup girls U-17 title
St. Patricks, Gumla, Jharkhand won the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Girls U-17 title beating Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur 31 in the final at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Wednesday. Wangoi Higher Secondary School equalized in the second half through Th Remi in the 52nd minute.
- Country:
- India
St. Patrick’s, Gumla, Jharkhand won the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Girls U-17 title beating Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur 3–1 in the final at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Wednesday. St. Patrick’s took the lead in the fifth minute through Anita Dungdung who finished brilliantly in the top corner. Wangoi Higher Secondary School equalized in the second half through Th Remi in the 52nd minute. The match was stretched to extra time where the Jharkhand school found the extra leg to find the net twice. Both goals were scored by Alpha Kandulna in the 69th and 71st minutes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand raises reservations for SC, ST, others to 77 pc
Jharkhand: Woman claims Muslim man married her claiming to be Hindu
Jharkhand decides to provide land for private varsity in Ranchi
Jharkhand CM meets governor, urges him to clear air on EC opinion
Jharkhand raises reservations for SC, ST, others to 77 pc