FIFA-AFC delegation meets SAI, AIFF, state associations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 21:49 IST
A joint delegation of the FIFA-AFC on Wednesday met the top officials of the All India Football Federation and representatives of various state units to discuss a roadmap on the development of the sport in the country.

The focus of the meeting was to understand the practical problems the state football bodies face in promoting the game across various sectors of the country. The meeting revolved around the strategies to meet the challenges ahead and instruments to overcome them, the AIFF said in a release.

On arrival in India, the FIFA-AFC delegation got into business straightaway and held a meeting with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandeep Pradhan. After having discussions on the improvement of football at the grassroots and planning to make it broad based, the delegation met AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran and the state units.

During the three-day visit, the FIFA-AFC delegation will also meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and other officials to discuss various development projects of Indian football.

The delegation will be in India for two more days, and they are set to meet the ISL and I-League clubs, commercial partners FSDL, and also with the national team head coach Igor Stimac.

After the meeting with the delegation, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, ''Indian Football is at a crucial juncture, and it was great to see that FIFA and AFC are actively interested in its improvement. With the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup round the corner, I am sure we can all get together and set rolling the motions of progress.'' AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said, “It is our aim to improve Indian football from the ground up, and we want to leave no stones unturned in our efforts to do so. ''Our focus is to implement the planned roadmap, and it is a huge encouragement for us that the FIFA-AFC delegation has come to India for a discussion on the same. Their great support will only help us in achieving the goal at the earliest.'' PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

