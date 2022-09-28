Left Menu

Gujarat Giants arrive in Jodhpur, city to witness global cricket action after 20 years

Besides Sehwag and Gayle, Gujarat Giants also have destructive batters like Tilakratne Dilshan, Parthiv Patel and Kevin O'Brien

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 21:59 IST
Gujarat Giants arrive in Jodhpur, city to witness global cricket action after 20 years
Virender Sehwag (Photo: Gujarat Giants). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Virender Sehwag-led Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants on Wednesday reached Jodhpur to play the final leg match of the Legends League Cricket at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium. The final leg of the league will also mark the return of the global cricket action in Jodhpur which had hosted international stars last time in 2002 when India played against West Indies.

Interestingly, two decades later, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Sehwag, who had opened the innings for their respective countries in that match, will now be part of the same team and will seek to destroy the opposition bowling attack together when Gujarat Giants lock horns with Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings in their final league match on Friday. Besides Sehwag and Gayle, Gujarat Giants also have destructive batters like Tilakratne Dilshan, Parthiv Patel and Kevin O'Brien in their line-up along with legendary spinners including Graeme Swann and Ajantha Mendis.

Gujarat Giants are currently placed third on the points table with five points from as many games. A win against Bhilwara Kings will allow them to finish the league stage with a top two position on the points table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022