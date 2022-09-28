Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Kipchoge will be at London Marathon, but not racing

Eliud Kipchoge will be the star attraction at the London Marathon this weekend but the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record for the distance in Berlin on Sunday, will restrict his exertions to handing out medals in the Mini-Marathon. Kipchoge, a four-times winner in London, clocked two hours, 01.09 seconds to take half a minute off his own record set on the same Berlin course four years ago.

Tennis-Like Federer's farewell, Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong

Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer's emotional goodbye to the game last week. Images of Federer and Rafa Nadal - who shared one of tennis's most enthralling rivalries - sitting together and crying after combining in a Laver Cup doubles defeat at London's O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.

Golf-Mickelson and three others drop out of LIV Golf lawsuit against PGA Tour

Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and three other golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which was filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit. Mickelson, who counts six major championships among his 45 career PGA Tour wins, asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit along with Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford.

Exclusive-Qatar conscripts civilians for World Cup security - source

Qatar has called up hundreds of civilians, including diplomats summoned back from overseas, for mandatory military service operating security checkpoints at World Cup stadiums, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters. The deployment of conscripts, some of whom would normally defer national service because their work is considered vital, highlights the logistical challenge faced by the tiny Gulf Arab state hosting one of the world's biggest sports tournaments.

Soccer-Trippier's 'all-round game' puts him ahead of Alexander-Arnold: Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said right back Kieran Trippier is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order because of his "all-round game". Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad that drew 3-3 with Germany on Monday, with Reece James starting and Trippier on the bench.

MLB roundup: Cardinals, Yankees clinch division titles

Miles Mikolas allowed one run over six innings and Andrew Knizner had a two-run homer as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals clinched the National League Central title with a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Milwaukee remains 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card spot as the Phillies lost 2-1 to the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers play their final eight games at home, while Philadelphia plays its final nine on the road.

Soccer-Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica

Second-half substitute Lionel Messi scored two late goals as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0 in a World Cup warm-up in New Jersey on Tuesday. Argentina took the lead in the 13th minute when Lautaro Martinez dribbled past Jamaican defenders in the box before finding Julian Alvarez, who coolly tapped the ball home.

Soccer-Spain stun Portugal 1-0 to clinch spot in Nations League finals

Spain snatched a place in the Nations League final four after striker Alvaro Morata's late goal secured a 1-0 win over hosts Portugal on Tuesday to ensure top spot in their group. Portugal dominated the match but last year's finalists Spain stayed in the contest and in the 88th minute Morata scored to silence most of the sold-out stadium after a long ball into the box from Dani Carvajal was headed across goal by Nico Williams.

Motor racing-Petronas staying with Mercedes F1 team beyond 2026

Malaysian oil company Petronas will remain long-term title sponsors and technical partners of the Mercedes Formula One team after announcing on Wednesday a multi-year contract extension from 2026. Mercedes have won the last eight constructors' titles and have been with Petronas since they returned to the sport with their own team in 2010.

Baseball-Yankees clinch AL East but Judge's home run record chase stalls

The New York Yankees clinched top spot in the American League East with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday but Aaron Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris's home run record remained stalled on 60. Judge, who had four walks, scored twice in the win but for the seventh consecutive game the Yankees slugger was unable to equal the AL single season mark of 61 set in 1961 by Maris.

