Mendiratta books spot in squad for Paris Olympics in shooting

Great Britain, Chinese Taipei, India, and USA therefore join Czech Republic and Sweden in booking Paris 2024 quota spots in men's trap.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 23:55 IST
Bhowneesh Mendiratta (Photo: SAI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bhowneesh Mendiratta claimed India's first Paris Olympics quota spot in shooting on debut at the ISSF Shotgun World Championships taking place in Osijek, Croatia. Mendiratta claimed the 4th place in overall in the men's Trap final. Mendiratta won his ranking round with an almost perfect score of 24/25, which enabled him to qualify for the medal match and ultimately a spot in the Paris 2024 team.

His only previous senior competition was at the Changwon, Korea, World Cup, where he took home a silver medal this year. This is his first senior World Championship debut. USA's Derrick Scott Mein came through a nerve-wracking ranking match shoot-off before going on to clinch men's trap gold on Wednesday (28 September) at the 2022 ISSF World Championships Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia.

In his ranking match (semi-final round), Mein somehow missed his last three shots - but hit all five in the sudden-death tiebreak to secure his spot in the final and a qualifying quota spot at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 for USA. The final saw Chinese Taipei's Yang Kun-pi win bronze, with the Indian youngster Bhowneesh Mendiratta, competing in his first senior World Championships, finishing fourth after being eliminated first in the final.

Great Britain, Chinese Taipei, India, and USA therefore join Czech Republic and Sweden in booking Paris 2024 quota spots in men's trap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

