Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Hamilton vows maximum attack to the end of the F1 season

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed maximum attack to the end of the season on Wednesday as Mercedes seek to wrest second place from Ferrari in the constructors' standings and end a win drought. Runaway leaders Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen are set for a title double but the battle for the runner-up slot, and some bragging rights as best of the rest, looks open.

Private equity funds approach Italy's Serie A to explore media rights deal -sources

Apax Partners, Three Hills Capital Partners, Carlyle Group and Searchlight Capital have approached Serie A expressing interest in investing in the media business of Italy's top flight soccer league, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday. The approach by the four private equity firms comes after Serie A last year failed to reach a media rights deal worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.7 billion) with a group of funds led by CVC Capital Partners due to opposition from some of its clubs, including Juventus and Lazio.

Tennis-Like Federer's farewell, Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong

Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer's emotional goodbye to the game last week. Images of Federer and Rafa Nadal - who shared one of tennis's most enthralling rivalries - sitting together and crying after combining in a Laver Cup doubles defeat at London's O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.

Exclusive-Qatar conscripts civilians for World Cup security - source

Qatar has called up hundreds of civilians, including diplomats summoned back from overseas, for mandatory military service operating security checkpoints at World Cup stadiums, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters. The deployment of conscripts, some of whom would normally defer national service because their work is considered vital, highlights the logistical challenge faced by the tiny Gulf Arab state hosting one of the world's biggest sports tournaments.

Soccer-Trippier's 'all-round game' puts him ahead of Alexander-Arnold: Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said right back Kieran Trippier is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order because of his "all-round game". Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad that drew 3-3 with Germany on Monday, with Reece James starting and Trippier on the bench.

MLB roundup: Cardinals, Yankees clinch division titles

Miles Mikolas allowed one run over six innings and Andrew Knizner had a two-run homer as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals clinched the National League Central title with a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Milwaukee remains 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card spot as the Phillies lost 2-1 to the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers play their final eight games at home, while Philadelphia plays its final nine on the road.

Soccer-Messi comes off the bench to notch double as Argentina beat Jamaica

Second-half substitute Lionel Messi scored two late goals as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0 in a World Cup warm-up in New Jersey on Tuesday. Argentina took the lead in the 13th minute when Lautaro Martinez dribbled past Jamaican defenders in the box before finding Julian Alvarez, who coolly tapped the ball home.

LeBron James headlines ownership group with Major League Pickleball

Four-times NBA champion LeBron James is getting into the pickleball business, as his firm LRMR Ventures headlines a new ownership group buying a team with Major League Pickleball (MLP). The four-times NBA MVP is joined by fellow basketball greats Draymond Green and Kevin Love, as well as investment firm SC Holdings and others, the elite North American league said on Wednesday.

Baseball-Yankees clinch AL East but Judge's home run record chase stalls

The New York Yankees clinched top spot in the American League East with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday but Aaron Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris's home run record remained stalled on 60. Judge, who had four walks, scored twice in the win but for the seventh consecutive game the Yankees slugger was unable to equal the AL single season mark of 61 set in 1961 by Maris.

Athletics-Injured Farah out of London Marathon

Britain's four times Olympic champion Mo Farah has withdrawn from his home London Marathon on Sunday after suffering a hip injury. Organisers said on Wednesday that the six times world champion was not fit to compete despite intensive treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)