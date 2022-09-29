Left Menu

Hong Kong's global investment summit to take place Nov 2

The summit, with the title, Navigating Beyond Uncertainty, will be attended by Goldman Sach's David Solomon, Citigroup's Jane Fraser and Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, said the HKMA, the city's financial regulator and de facto central bank. Hong Kong officials have hoped the event, which will lead into the Rugby Sevens, will be seen as a re-opening of the city, which has has endured COVID border restrictions for more than two years.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 06:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 06:01 IST
Hong Kong's global investment summit to take place Nov 2

(Adds details on summit) HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) -

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday its Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit will take place on Nov. 2 with some of the world's top banking chief executives and asset managers set to attend. The summit, with the title, Navigating Beyond Uncertainty, will be attended by Goldman Sach's David Solomon, Citigroup's Jane Fraser and Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, said the HKMA, the city's financial regulator and de facto central bank.

Hong Kong officials have hoped the event, which will lead into the Rugby Sevens, will be seen as a re-opening of the city, which has has endured COVID border restrictions for more than two years. The city scrapped mandatory hotel quarantine from Monday, but visitors to the city still face restrictions from attending some places like bars and restaurants for the first three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022