Hong Kong's global investment summit to take place Nov 2

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) -

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday its Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit will take place on Nov. 2 with some of the world's top banking chief executives and asset managers set to attend. The summit, with the title, Navigating Beyond Uncertainty, will be attended by Goldman Sach's David Solomon, Citigroup's Jane Fraser and Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, said the HKMA, the city's financial regulator and de facto central bank.

Hong Kong officials have hoped the event, which will lead into the Rugby Sevens, will be seen as a re-opening of the city, which has has endured COVID border restrictions for more than two years. The city scrapped mandatory hotel quarantine from Monday, but visitors to the city still face restrictions from attending some places like bars and restaurants for the first three days.

