Cricket-Injured Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup

England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said he is making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury but will not rush his return ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins in just over two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 07:44 IST
England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said he is making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury but will not rush his return ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins in just over two weeks. The 32-year-old, who has not played since Aug. 18 after sustaining the injury playing in The Hundred, is currently with the England squad in Pakistan, watching the team from the sidelines in their seven-match T20 series.

"I am progressing well," Buttler told Sky Sports. "It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner we are taking a cautious approach. "I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play."

The World Cup takes place in Australia from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

