Women's World Cup ticket sales to begin Oct. 6

Although the field is not quite set, tickets for the 2023 Women's World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand go on sale next month. Ticket package sales begin on Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 12 for sponsor Visa cardholders, then Oct. 13-21 for others. The draw is set for Oct. 22 in New Zealand. Single match tickets will go on sale on Nov. 1 for next summer's tournament, which opens July 20. An expanded field of 32 teams will take part, including the two-time defending champion United States. Single match tickets start at about $13 U.S., with reduced prices for children. There will be 64 games across nine host cities and 10 stadiums. The final is scheduled for Aug. 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

UEFA qualification concludes next month. A 10-team intercontinental playoff for the final three spots in the tournament is scheduled in New Zealand in February.

