Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

Its a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months, a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didnt travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:04 IST
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah (Image: BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

''Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022