Rashid lies tied second, Kapur 7th in Taipei

India's Rashid Khan played an eventful first round and shot a fine five-under 67 to lie one-shot off the lead at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters golf tournament here on Thursday. Rashid, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, was one shot behind defending champion Wang Wei-hsiang, who picked up from where he left in last year's event with a six-under 66.

It was a good day for the Indians, as Shiv Kapur, who opened last week's event in Chinese Taipei with an eight-under card, was once again solid in the first round here with a four-under 68 that placed him at T-7. Veer Ahlawat (69) was T-13 while Udayan Mane, Rahil Gangjee and S Chikkarangappa were T-19 with 70 each. SSP Chawrasia (71) was T-27 as were Honey Baisoya and M Dharma.

Four other Indians, Aman Raj, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa and Ajeetesh Sandhu shot 73 each and were T-54, while Karandeep Kochhar (74) was T-74.

Rashid, who won two times in 2014, had four birdies, an eagle and a bogey in his 67. His run from fifth to seventh was birdie-bogey-eagle and he closed with a birdie in his 67.

A bogey-free scorecard at Taiwan Golf and Country Club, with four birdies on the front and two on the back, saw Wang top the leader board in the USD 1 million event.

Rashid was tied second with Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut, Donlaphatchai Niyomchon and Nitithorn Thippong and Hung Chien-yao, who all shot 67s.

Kapur was T-7 alongside Suradit Yongcharoenchai from Thailand, the winner here in 2019, and Chinese-Taipei star Chan Shih-chang, besides Benjamin Follet-Smith and Scott Strange.

