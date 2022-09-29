Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies

European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday. Sarina Wiegman's side, who won the Euros at home in July for their first major trophy, are also due to host world champions United States and the Czech Republic in friendlies next month.

"I am really pleased we can continue to test ourselves against strong opposition, especially as we are fully focused on our preparation for the (2023) World Cup," said Wiegman. "Japan are one of the best teams in Asia and offer a different style of play... Norway had a difficult summer, however they qualified directly for the World Cup."

England will face Japan on Nov. 11 followed by Norway, who they thumped 8-0 during the group stage of the Euros, four days later. Both games will be played in Murcia.

