Green's recent blitz in T20Is is not a surprise for us: Marsh

Australia's T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has expressed no surprise over his fellow teammate Cameron Green's stellar performances in his short career, where the latter struck a 19-ball fifty against India in the recently concluded T20I series. Marsh heaped praises on the 23-year-old for showcasing great skills and playing according to the needs of the team.

"People from the outside might be surprised but no one's surprised internally. He's a super talent. He was given a role to go out and be really aggressive. Most importantly for me, it's the unselfishness he's got incredible skill, but for a young guy who hasn't got a cemented spot in that team to play fearless cricket, that shows more about him than his actual skill," said Marsh as quoted by Cricket Australia. "To have someone like him not in your team, it shows how good we are. We're the defending world champions for a reason," he added.

Despite being left out of Australia's 15-man World Cup squad, Green's eye-catching onslaught at the top of the order during their recent tour of India was impressive. The 23-year-old is a member of the touring group for the T20I series against the West Indies in Brisbane and Gold Coast, but he might not feature because Mitchell Starc, Marsh, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, and the other players who missed the India series will be back.

However, his reputation among selectors has surely improved, and he has undoubtedly drawn interest from Indian Premier League teams as well. Marsh is also sure of Green earning truck loads of money owing to his superb capabilities with both the bat and ball.

Before the series, Green had played in just one international T20 match, but in his maiden attempt at opening the innings, he blasted off scores of 61 (off 30 balls), 5, and 51 (off 25). His white-ball prospects have been limited by his quick ascension into the Test arena, but he might suddenly draw a lot of attention.

"It's just the start of his T20 career. The amount of money he's going to earn over the next 10 years, I'm going to be looking for a couple of free feeds," Marsh said. Australian all-rounders have consistently been in high demand in the IPL, as Marsh and Stoinis, who both have garnered multi-million dollar contracts, can attest.

Green's impressive performance in India came after an outstanding limited-overs campaign last month, where he finished an unexpected comeback triumph over New Zealand with an unbeaten 89 after taking his first five-wicket haul in an international ODI match against Zimbabwe. Marsh has regained fitness after suffering an ankle injury last month against Zimbabwe in Townsville. His promotion to the number three place was essential in helping Australia win their first men's T20 title that year.

"I'm feeling great. The ankle over the last 10 days has come along really well. I'm back running, doing everything so I'm looking forward to getting stuck in," he mentioned as quoted by Cricket Australia. Australia will host West Indies for a two-match T20I series beginning on October 5 in Queensland and the second T20 on October 7 in Brisbane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)