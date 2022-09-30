Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland's Aki handed eight-week suspension

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 00:02 IST
Rugby-Ireland's Aki handed eight-week suspension
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Ireland centre Bundee Aki has been suspended for eight weeks after being sent off for a dangerous clear-out and will miss Ireland's November internationals against South Africa and Fiji.

Aki was shown the red card playing for Connacht against Stormers in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday and the competition's disciplinary committee said his actions were "reckless".

The 32-year-old Aki, who could return for Ireland's final Autumn international against Australia, missed their 2019 World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand due to suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022