Rugby-Ireland's Aki handed eight-week suspension
Ireland centre Bundee Aki has been suspended for eight weeks after being sent off for a dangerous clear-out and will miss Ireland's November internationals against South Africa and Fiji.
Aki was shown the red card playing for Connacht against Stormers in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday and the competition's disciplinary committee said his actions were "reckless".
The 32-year-old Aki, who could return for Ireland's final Autumn international against Australia, missed their 2019 World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand due to suspension.
