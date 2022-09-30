Left Menu

Pentagon chief: Too soon to say who might be behind Nord Stream pipeline ruptures

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday it was still too soon to speculate who might have been behind the Nord Stream pipeline ruptures. "In terms of the attack - or the damage to the pipeline, at this point I think there's a lot of speculation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 07:07 IST
Pentagon chief: Too soon to say who might be behind Nord Stream pipeline ruptures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday it was still too soon to speculate who might have been behind the Nord Stream pipeline ruptures. "In terms of the attack - or the damage to the pipeline, at this point I think there's a lot of speculation. But quite frankly, until a complete investigation is done, no one will be able to really determine for certain what happened," Austin told a news conference in Hawaii.

Austin added that he discussed the incident with his Danish counterpart on Wednesday, "and he pointed out to me that it will be several days before he's able to get the right team in to look at the sites and really try to determine as best possible what happened." "Until we get further information, or are able to do further analysis, we won’t speculate on who may have been responsible," Austin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022