Left Menu

NFL-Dolphins QB Tagovailoa taken to hospital with head, neck injuries

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL team said. Tagovailoa, 24, was sacked by Josh Tupou in the first half and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 09:42 IST
NFL-Dolphins QB Tagovailoa taken to hospital with head, neck injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL team said.

Tagovailoa, 24, was sacked by Josh Tupou in the first half and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes as trainers attended to him before he was taken off the field on a stretcher. "Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities," the Dolphins said on Twitter.

The team later said that Tagovailoa "is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight". Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday during the Dolphins' win over the Buffalo Bills. He looked unsteady as he left the field but passed the league-mandated concussion protocol at halftime and was allowed to return to the game.

He was not placed in the concussion protocol. The NFL Players Association said after Sunday's game it was initiating an investigation into the handling of the concussion evaluation, while the NFL said a review was ongoing but every indication was that proper protocol had been followed.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery," the NFLPA said on Thursday. "Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing."

The Dolphins lost 27-15 on Thursday, their first defeat of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022