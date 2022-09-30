Left Menu

Soccer-Criticism of England boss Southgate 'harsh' - Lampard

Everton manager Frank Lampard said some of the criticism directed towards England boss Gareth Southgate has been harsh and called on fans to throw their support behind the team in the build-up to the World Cup. England were relegated from the Nations League top tier this month after a six-match winless run, with Southgate drawing flak for their performances. "I think it's in some parts harsh.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 12:36 IST
Soccer-Criticism of England boss Southgate 'harsh' - Lampard
Frank Lampard Image Credit: Wikimedia

Everton manager Frank Lampard said some of the criticism directed towards England boss Gareth Southgate has been harsh and called on fans to throw their support behind the team in the build-up to the World Cup. England were relegated from the Nations League top tier this month after a six-match winless run, with Southgate drawing flak for their performances.

"I think it's in some parts harsh. And when I say some parts, it's something that we all sign up to in our own ways, and the England job is right up there for the pressure," Lampard told reporters ahead of Everton's league trip to Southampton. "I'm not going to sit here and say that people can't criticise. I think if things are constructive and people have opinions, great.

"But once this World Cup comes in and, in the build-up to it, it'll be great if everyone can really get behind the team and Gareth ..." Much of the criticism directed towards Southgate has focused on his "cautious" approach.

"I remember the fantastic French team that won the last World Cup without really playing beautiful football," said Lampard. "(In) modern-day football, there are lots of different styles and little ways to win a game. "I think it would be absolutely Gareth's decision about how to approach an Iran or USA compared to how they approach another type of team further into the competition if we get there."

England begin their Group B campaign in Qatar against Iran on Nov. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022