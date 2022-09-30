Salem East wins inaugural edition of Modi Kabaddi League in TN

Salem East has won the inaugural Modi Kabaddi League organized by the TN BJP, the party said.

BJP state president K Annamalai said the team won Rs 15 lakh as first prize.

''A fitting final...in Madurai where Salem East won the inaugural trophy & cash prize of INR 15 lakh among the 5025 teams and 60,0000 plus players that participated in the #ModiKabaddiLeague,'' he said in a tweet.

''Great work by Youth Dev&Sports cell president Shri @amarprasadreddy avl&his team,'' for organizing the event, he added.

