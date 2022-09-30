Salem East wins inaugural edition of Modi Kabaddi League in TN
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Salem East has won the inaugural Modi Kabaddi League organized by the TN BJP, the party said.
BJP state president K Annamalai said the team won Rs 15 lakh as first prize.
''A fitting final...in Madurai where Salem East won the inaugural trophy & cash prize of INR 15 lakh among the 5025 teams and 60,0000 plus players that participated in the #ModiKabaddiLeague,'' he said in a tweet.
''Great work by Youth Dev&Sports cell president Shri @amarprasadreddy avl&his team,'' for organizing the event, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement