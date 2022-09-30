Motorcycling-MotoGP to host races in India, Kazakhstan next year in 21-race calendar

MotoGP will make its debut in India and Kazakhstan in 2023 on a calendar which boasts more races and countries than ever before, it announced on Friday.

The 2023 season will begin with the Portuguese GP on March 24-26 and wrap up in Valencia on Nov. 24-26, according to the 21-race provisional calendar released by MotoGP. Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949 when the race takes place on July 7-9 at the Sokol International Racetrack in the northwest of Almaty.

The Indian GP will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi from Sept. 22-24, while Le Mans will host the 1000th Grand Prix at the French GP on May 12-14. "India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world," Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of commercial rights holders Dorna Sports, said in a statement on Friday.

The 5.14km track on the outskirts of New Delhi held Formula One races between 2011-13 before it was dropped from the calendar. The Kazakhstan and Indian grands prix are subject to contract and certification, MotoGP said.

