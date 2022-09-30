Bharat Chauhan re-elected deputy president of Asian Chess Federation

Senior sports administrator Bharat Singh Chauhan has been re-elected deputy president of the Asian Chess Federation.

Contesting on the ticket of President Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifah Al Nahyan, the 64-year old Chauhan turned out to be a unanimous choice for the post. It will be third term for Chauhan as ACF's deputy president. ''This is one of the best recognitions for all the hard work and the Chess Olympiad which was a grand success,'' said Chauhan. ''I am sure this is a new dawn in the history of Indian chess. We are on our way to becoming the best chess playing nation in the world,'' Chauhan, who has been secretary of the All-India Chess Federation, added.

Hisham Al Taher of the UAE, Sahapol Nakvanich of Thailand and Xu Yuhua of China were elected general secretary, treasurer and vice-president respectively of the ACF.

The Delhi-based player-turned-administrator Chuahan was the event director for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which saw record participation both in the Open and women's sections.

