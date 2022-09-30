Sports News Roundup: Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th; Scott doesn't view LIV Series as 'pure evil' for the game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th

Shohei Ohtani's bid for a no-hitter ended with two outs in the eighth inning, but the Los Angeles Angels' two-way player settled for eight scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory over the Oakland A's on Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif. Oakland's Conner Capel singled to center on a 1-2 cutter with two outs in the eighth inning on Ohtani's 95th pitch of the night to break up the no-hitter. Dermis Garcia followed with a single, but Ohtani got out of the inning when he retired Shea Langeliers on a grounder to third.

Soccer-Spain women's coach leaves out 15 players in dispute with Spanish FA

Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda on Friday left out of his squad to face Sweden and the United States next month the 15 players who have reportedly told the Spanish FA (RFEF) they would quit international duty while he is in charge. The RFEF issued a statement last week saying it had received 15 emails from players saying their relationship with Vilda was affecting 'significantly' their emotional state and health and 'as long as it is not reversed' they resigned from the team.

Golf-Scott doesn't view LIV Series as 'pure evil' for the game

Former Masters champion Adam Scott said he does not see the controversial LIV Series as "pure evil" for the game of golf and called on the Saudi-backed circuit and the PGA Tour to move on from their feud. LIV Golf has lured away some of the PGA Tour's top members with huge sums of money, while those who joined the rebel circuit were suspended by the PGA Tour.

Motor racing-W Series leaves U.S and Mexican rounds in doubt

The all-female W Series will decide next week whether to proceed with its U.S. and Mexican rounds amid financial difficulties, founder executive Catherine Bond Muir said on Friday. The series, which debuted in 2019 with the aim of getting a woman racer to Formula One, is in its third season and racing in Singapore this weekend where unbeaten Briton Jamie Chadwick could wrap up a hat-trick of titles.

Motor racing-Red Bull dismiss cost cap rumours as Wolff hits out

Red Bull boss Christian Horner on Friday dismissed as idle gossip reports his team spent more than allowed last year and said the Formula One championship leaders were confident in their figures. Mercedes rival Toto Wolff claimed however that Red Bull had been under investigation for months and it was an open secret in the paddock that one team was in massive breach of the budget cap.

Soccer-It's lights out for Nuremberg as city cuts energy usage

German second division club Nuremberg will not be playing evening matches any time soon after the city council on Friday decided to limit the use of floodlights at the team's Max Morlock stadium amid the energy crisis. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring worldwide and Germany, which had been heavily dependent on Russian energy, is looking to reduce its energy usage with winter approaching.

Chess-Federation to form panel to look into cheating allegations

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) said it will convene a three-person panel to look into world champion Magnus Carlsen's allegations that American player Hans Niemann had cheated. Carlsen, 31, withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Missouri earlier this month after losing to the 19-year-old, who lags him by almost 200 Elo points - the rating system used to calculate the relative skill level of players.

Motor racing-American F1 driver not a necessity, says McLaren's Brown

Formula One does not need an American driver to boost the rapid growth of the sport in the United States, McLaren Racing Chief Executive Zak Brown told Reuters on Friday. Brown's comments follow the decision by Formula One's governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) not to relax its super-licence rules so that American IndyCar driver Colton Herta could race for Red Bull's AlphaTauri team next year.

NFL-Dolphins QB Tagovailoa suffered concussion, nothing 'more serious' - coach

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion but nothing "more serious", Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said, after the quarterback was taken from the field on a stretcher following a sack during Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old was sacked by Josh Tupou in the first half and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes as trainers attended to him before he was carried off the field.

Soccer-CAS accepts Chile's appeal over Ecuador World Cup player

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal by the Chilean football federation (FFCH) against FIFA's decision to allow Ecuador to play at the World Cup despite allegations they fielded an ineligible player, it said on Friday. World governing body FIFA earlier this month dismissed an appeal in the case of Ecuadorean player Byron Castillo, who Chile had alleged was ineligible to play in qualifying since he was born in Colombia.

