Soccer-Stadium roof in Chile collapses during open training session

Several fans are feared to have been injured after a section of Santiago's Estadio Monumental collapsed on Friday during an open training session hosted by Chilean club Colo Colo. Footage on social media showed hundreds of cheering supporters in the stand before it gave way under their weight.

Local emergency services attended the scene and Chilean newspaper La Tercera said there were at least eight injuries after "a considerable number of supporters were improperly located on the structure, which caused it to collapse". Colo Colo's open practice, known as the "Arengazo", is a club tradition where fans get to cheer their team inside the stadium ahead of important games. They face Universidad Catolica in a derby clash on Sunday.

Wednesday's domestic cup game between Catolica and Universidad de Chile was suspended after U de Chile's goalkeeper was struck by fireworks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)