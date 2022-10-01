Left Menu

Boxing-Colombian Quinones, 25, dead five days after knockout loss

"Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport," the statement said. "Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete."

Colombian junior welterweight boxer Luis Quinones died on Thursday night after being knocked out in a fight against Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia, five days before. The 25-years-old had a final record of 10-1 and had been in a coma after collapsing on the floor in the eighth round of the fight, according to ESPN.

The promoter of the fight Cuadrilatero Boxing released a statement on social media after Quinones was pronounced dead at North General Clinic in Barranquilla. "Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport," the statement said.

"Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete."

