Parma Ladies Open semifinals postponed to same day as final

PTI | Parma | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 09:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The semifinals of the Parma Ladies Open have been postponed by a day and will be played shortly before Saturday's final.

The decision was made because of persistent rain at the clay-court tournament on Friday.

Top-seeded Maria Sakkari will start on center court against Danka Kovinic at 10:30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT) on Saturday before sixth-seeded Ana Bogdan's match against Mayar Sherif.

The final will be after 6 p.m. local time, shortly after the doubles final — with the doubles semifinals also being played earlier in the day on a different court.

