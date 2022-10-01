Sports News Roundup: Baseball-The waiting game: No home run for Judge in return to New York; Soccer-Spain women's coach leaves out 15 players in dispute with Spanish FA and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-The waiting game: No home run for Judge in return to New York

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's home run race cooled on familiar turf Friday as the Baltimore Orioles topped the Bronx Bombers 2-1 and a sold-out New York crowd left without the history-making moment they craved. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch by Zack Britton, who left the game shortly thereafter with arm fatigue.

Soccer-Spain women's coach leaves out 15 players in dispute with Spanish FA

Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda on Friday left out of his squad to face Sweden and the United States next month the 15 players who have reportedly told the Spanish FA (RFEF) they would quit international duty while he is in charge. The RFEF issued a statement last week saying it had received 15 emails from players saying their relationship with Vilda was affecting 'significantly' their emotional state and health and 'as long as it is not reversed' they resigned from the team.

Soccer-Arsenal 'had to make decision' on Smith Rowe injury - Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Emile Smith Rowe's demands for a decision on a treatment plan for a troublesome groin injury prompted the Premier League club to send the midfielder for surgery, which is expected to keep him out until December. The 22-year-old, who had a breakout campaign last season with 10 league goals, has had limited game time this season with only four substitute appearances, his last match coming against Manchester United at the start of September.

Soccer-Haaland injury-free after working with City physios - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland has overcome injury issues that have hampered him in recent seasons and defended the Premier League club's decision to send a physiotherapist along with the striker on international duty. Haaland, who joined City from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, struggled with a hip flexor muscle injury last season but has played in all seven of City's league games this campaign, scoring 11 goals.

U.S. allows transactions with two Venezuelan baseball teams

The U.S. Treasury Department has granted licenses allowing transactions with two Venezuelan baseball teams, the local Baseball League and two sources said on Friday. The move will let the teams in the sanctioned and baseball-loving South American country contract players from the U.S. during their off-season.

Olympics-Russian athletes who do not back invasion of Ukraine could return to competing - IOC president

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering a return to competition of Russian athletes who do not support the country's invasion of Ukraine, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Friday. The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Motor racing-Red Bull dismiss cost cap rumours as Wolff hits out

Red Bull boss Christian Horner on Friday dismissed idle gossip reports his team spent more than allowed last year and said the Formula One championship leaders were confident in their figures. Mercedes rival Toto Wolff claimed however that Red Bull had been under investigation for months and it was an open secret in the paddock that one team was in massive breach of the budget cap.

Olympics-IOC to review IBA after surprise Ukraine ban, junior sanctions

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) voiced serious concerns over the amateur boxing world body IBA's ban of Ukraine's national federation, saying it would conduct a full review at its next meeting in December. The Russian-led International Boxing Association is already on the brink of losing its Olympic Games spot over governance, finance, and refereeing issues dating back years.

NFL-Dolphins coach defends decision to play Tagovailoa after Sunday hit

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended his decision to play Tua Tagovailoa against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, as the quarterback left on a stretcher due to a head injury days after he cleared concussion protocols during a Sunday game. The 24-year-old was sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the first half and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf.

Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro-wrestler politician with N.Korea ties, dies

Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, widely known for his match with Muhammad Ali and ties to North Korea, has died aged 79, after years of battling a rare disease, the company he founded said on Saturday. "New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened at the passing of our founder, Antonio Inoki," the company he started in 1972 posted on Twitter. "His achievements, both in professional wrestling and the global community are without parallel and will never be forgotten."

