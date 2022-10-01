Sharma has another rough day at Dunhill Links Championships

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured another testing day as he shot a disappointing 5-over 77 in the second round of the 21st Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Sharma, who opened with a 2-over 74, is now 7-over.

In the second round, Sharma suffered a bogey on fifth and then had a triple bogey on seventh. It was his second triple bogey in two days.

Three bogeys on 10th, 17th and 18th and two birdies in between on 12th and 14th saw him turn in a card of 77 at Carnoustie.

He was T-137 in a field of 168, who started the week.

However as per the format of the event, he will play the third round at Kingsbarns before the cut is applied. The players play one round each at the three courses -- St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns -- before the top 60 return for a final round at St. Andrews.

England's Richard Mansell produced a fighting 68 in challenging conditions at St Andrews to take the lead on 10-under-par at the halfway mark.

He goes to the third round leading by two shots from Sweden's Alex Noren and is a further shot ahead of Denmark's Niklas Norgaard Moller and Frenchman Antoine Rozner.

Robert MacIntyre, the great Scottish hope, fought it out in rain and wind for a two-under-par 70 at Kingsbarns to be just four behind.

MacIntyre, winner of this month's Italian Open, now has real hopes of becoming the first Scot to win the Alfred Dunhill Links since Colin Montgomerie in 2005.

Having already played Carnoustie, MacIntyre now takes on the more welcoming St Andrews.

The Team Championship remains delicately poised heading into the weekend, with a two-way tie at the top of the leader board.

The all-American team of pro Johannes Veerman and his amateur partner, entrepreneur Will Ahmed, share an overall score of 19-under-par.

The shot of the day came from Eddie Pepperell who had a hole in one at the 168 yard 8th at Kingsbarns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)