Basketball-USA clinch record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title

Defending champions USA beat China 83-61 to win a record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title in Sydney on Saturday.

A'ja Wilson, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, led tournament favourites Team USA with 19 points.

Earlier on Saturday, hosts Australia posted a 95-65 victory over Canada in their third-place match to take bronze.

