Sports News Roundup: Baseball-The waiting game: No home run for Judge in return to New York; Soccer-Arsenal 'had to make decision' on Smith Rowe injury - Arteta and more

Baseball-The waiting game: No home run for Judge in return to New York

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's home run race cooled on familiar turf Friday as the Baltimore Orioles topped the Bronx Bombers 2-1 and a sold-out New York crowd left without the history-making moment they craved. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch by Zack Britton, who left the game shortly thereafter with arm fatigue.

Soccer-Arsenal 'had to make decision' on Smith Rowe injury - Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Emile Smith Rowe's demands for a decision on a treatment plan for a troublesome groin injury prompted the Premier League club to send the midfielder for surgery, which is expected to keep him out until December. The 22-year-old, who had a breakout campaign last season with 10 league goals, has had limited game time this season with only four substitute appearances, his last match coming against Manchester United at the start of September.

Soccer-Haaland injury-free after working with City physios - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland has overcome injury issues that have hampered him in recent seasons and defended the Premier League club's decision to send a physiotherapist along with the striker on international duty. Haaland, who joined City from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, struggled with a hip flexor muscle injury last season, but has played in all seven of City's league games this campaign, scoring 11 goals.

MLB roundup: Mariners clinch first playoff bid since 2001

Pinch hitter Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking, walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners ended their 20-season playoff drought with a 2-1 victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Raleigh pulled a 3-2 slider from A's reliever Domingo Acevedo (3-4) deep down the right field line and off the windows of the Hit It Here Cafe on the second deck, sparking a raucous celebration.

Olympics-Russian athletes who do not back invasion of Ukraine could return to competing - IOC president

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering a return to competition of Russian athletes who do not support the country's invasion of Ukraine, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Friday. The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Motor racing-Red Bull dismiss cost cap rumours as Wolff hits out

Red Bull boss Christian Horner on Friday dismissed as idle gossip reports his team spent more than allowed last year and said the Formula One championship leaders were confident in their figures. Mercedes rival Toto Wolff claimed however that Red Bull had been under investigation for months and it was an open secret in the paddock that one team was in massive breach of the budget cap.

Olympics-IOC to review IBA after surprise Ukraine ban, junior sanctions

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) voiced serious concerns over the amateur boxing world body IBA's ban of Ukraine's national federation, saying it would conduct a full review at its next meeting in December. The Russian-led International Boxing Association is already on the brink of losing its Olympic Games spot over governance, finance and refereeing issues dating back years.

Soccer-Guinea stripped off Cup of Nations hosting rights

Guinea have been stripped of the right to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals and the bidding for the tournament is set to be reopened on Saturday, the Confederation of African football announced early on Saturday. It follows a meeting on Friday in Conakry between Guinea's interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, and the president of African football's governing body, Patrice Motsepe, to discuss the withdrawal after the west African country, among the poorest of the continent, said it was not ready to host the 24-nation tournament.

NFL-Dolphins coach defends decision to play Tagovailoa after Sunday hit

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended his decision to play Tua Tagovailoa against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, as the quarterback left on a stretcher due to a head injury days after he cleared concussion protocols during a Sunday game. The 24-year-old was sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the first half and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf.

Basketball-USA clinch record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title

Defending champions USA beat China 83-61 to win a record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title in Sydney on Saturday. A'ja Wilson, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, led tournament favourites Team USA with 19 points.

