Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bezzecchi claims first pole in Ducati grid lockout at Thai GP

Marco Bezzecchi set a lap record to lead a Ducati front-row lockout at the Thai Grand Prix qualifying in Buriram, with Yamaha's MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo managing fourth on the grid. Bezzecchi posted a time of 1:29.671 to take his first-ever pole position, with Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia completing the front row on the Chang International Circuit.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:09 IST
Motorcycling-Bezzecchi claims first pole in Ducati grid lockout at Thai GP
Marco Bezzecchi Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marco Bezzecchi set a lap record to lead a Ducati front-row lockout at the Thai Grand Prix qualifying in Buriram, with Yamaha's MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo managing fourth on the grid.

Bezzecchi posted a time of 1:29.671 to take his first-ever pole position, with Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia completing the front row on the Chang International Circuit. "I don't know where I found that from," said Bezzecchi, whose pole was also the first for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, which is owned by MotoGP great Valentino Rossi.

"In the last final minutes of the session, I said 'I have to go' and not care about anyone else and try to push the best I can. I saw that I was fast but I didn't expect to make (1:29.671). "Also, I didn't know I was in pole position because I couldn't check any of the big screens with the sun. Unbelievable, I'm very proud of my first pole, but the important part is tomorrow so we have to be focused."

Bagnaia, who is second in the championship standings 18 points behind Quartararo, will be the only title contender in the front row in Sunday's race. "The pace in practice was so strong, so I think we are ready for the race tomorrow," Bagnaia said.

The championship hopes of Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro, who is third in the overall standings, took a blow after he narrowly missed the cut for Q2, meaning he will line up in 13th place on the grid. Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller were fifth, sixth and seventh respectively, with Bezzecchi's team mate Luca Marini finishing ninth as Ducati dominated the qualifying.

Honda's six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who took pole at the Japanese GP last week, finished eighth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022