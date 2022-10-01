Indian team return to National Camp ahead of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 season opener

Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member core probable group for the National Coaching camp starting on 3rd October 2022 to prepare for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 season opener in Bhubaneswar. The Indian team will take on New Zealand and Spain in doubleheader matches to be played at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium. The core group for the national camp includes experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak and Pawan. Defenders Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Sanjay, Manjeet and Sumit have been included in the list along with midfielders Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal and Pawan Rajbhar.

Forwards Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Maninder Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, S.Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh have been named in the core group. Talking about the camp, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "The FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 will give us insights into the areas that require work ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The matches against Spain and New Zealand are important outings for us and the players are upbeat and excited about the upcoming months of hockey. We have chosen some fresh names in the core group who have shown great potential and are eager to perform when given a chance."

In their opening match on 28th October, India will take on New Zealand. They will play Spain next on 30th October. India will play their next double-header game against New Zealand on 4th November followed by their second match against Spain on 6th November. The team will move to Bhubaneswar on 21st October after a three-week camp in SAI, Bengaluru. National Campers list: Goalkeepers: Sreejesh PR, Krishan B Pathak, Pawan Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Sanjay, Manjeet, Sumit Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Pawan Rajbhar Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Maninder Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, S.Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh. (ANI)

