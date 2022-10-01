Left Menu

Soccer-Lille won't show World Cup games on giant screen as protest against Qatar

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch recently said FIFA's partners and World Cup sponsors must urge world soccer's governing body and the Qatari government to compensate migrant workers who had suffered while helping the country prepare for the event.

The northern French city of Lille will not show any World Cup matches on giant screens, its mayor said on Saturday, to demonstrate its disapproval of the event being held in Qatar. "The City Council of Lille voted unanimously (...) to disapprove of the World Cup in Qatar, which is a nonsense in terms of human rights, the environment and sport. We will not broadcast any match on a giant screen," Martine Aubry wrote on Twitter.

The move by Lille is the latest in a series of protests against Qatar hosting the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.

England's Football Association has also said families of migrant workers in Qatar who were injured or killed while constructing the infrastructure for this year's World Cup should be compensated. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch recently said FIFA's partners and World Cup sponsors must urge world soccer's governing body and the Qatari government to compensate migrant workers who had suffered while helping the country prepare for the event.

