Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:41 IST
Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, with Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen qualifying only eighth for a race that could bring him a second title.
The pole was Leclerc's ninth from 17 races this season, and the Monegasque was joined on the front row by Red Bull's Sergio Perez, with Lewis Hamilton third-fastest for Mercedes.
