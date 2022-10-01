Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore

01-10-2022
The pole was Leclerc's ninth from 17 races this season, and the Monegasque was joined on the front row by Red Bull's Sergio Perez, with Lewis Hamilton third-fastest for Mercedes. Image Credit: Twitter (@ESPNF1)
Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, with Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen qualifying only eighth for a race that could bring him a second title.

The pole was Leclerc's ninth from 17 races this season, and the Monegasque was joined on the front row by Red Bull's Sergio Perez, with Lewis Hamilton third-fastest for Mercedes.

