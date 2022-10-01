Varun Parikh clinches maiden title at Grant Thornton Invitational 2022

Varun Parikh of Ahmedabad clinched his maiden title with a dominating display on the final day of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2022. Varun's determined last-round effort of five-under 67 handed him an impressive five-shot victory at the DLF Golf & Country Club as his total read 11-under 277. The 24-year-old Parikh (73-70-67-67), who won the PGTI's Qualifying School earlier this year and posted a career-best third place finish on the PGTI last month, thus continued his hot form this season. Varun's triumph lifted him from 28th to the fourth position in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Gurugram-based Manu Gandas (74-66-73-69), playing at his home course, took second place at six-under 282 after a final round of 69. He thus moved up from third to second place on the PGTI's merit list. Kartik Sharma (71-67-72-74), another player from the DLF Golf & Country Club, shot a last round of 74 to finish third at four-under 284.

Varun Parikh made a nervous start dropping two bogeys in exchange for a birdie on his first three holes. Thereafter, Parikh's round took off as his game plan of hitting 3-wood off the tee instead of driver, paid off. He sank six birdies from the fourth through the 18th which included four long conversions including a mammoth 70-footer on the 11th. Varun said, "I just followed my game plan from the range itself. I was a little nervous and a little shaky to begin with to be honest. My goal was not to make birdies, it was just to make pars, so after the third hole, I didn't make a bogey. Initially, the pressure got to me a little bit but after that, I held myself together really well. I'm just really happy to cross the line, it's been a long time coming. I'm now looking forward to more wins this season."

Varun was presented the winner's jacket by Indian cricket legend M S Dhoni. The champion was presented the trophy by another Indian cricket legend and tournament host Kapil Dev and Vishesh C Chandiok, CEO of Grant Thornton Bharat. Earlier in the day, M S Dhoni and Kapil Dev teed off in a special fourball. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)