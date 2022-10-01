Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern's Mueller and Kimmich in isolation after positive COVID-19 test

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-10-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 21:57 IST
Soccer-Bayern's Mueller and Kimmich in isolation after positive COVID-19 test
Bayern, who take on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday, have also stopped players from signing autographs after training following an increase in positive cases in Bavaria in recent weeks. Image Credit: Twitter (@statmanfarouq)
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for COVID-19 and have gone into isolation, the German champions said on Saturday, Both players were in the starting lineup in Friday's 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, with Mueller also grabbing a goal.

The club said they had tested positive on Saturday, had no symptoms and were currently at home. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka only returned a few days ago after their own infection last week.

Bayern, who take on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday, have also stopped players from signing autographs after training following an increase in positive cases in Bavaria in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022