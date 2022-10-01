Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-The waiting game: No home run for Judge in return to New York

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's home run race cooled on familiar turf Friday as the Baltimore Orioles topped the Bronx Bombers 2-1 and a sold-out New York crowd left without the history-making moment they craved. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch by Zack Britton, who left the game shortly thereafter with arm fatigue.

Motor racing-Hamilton let off for jewellery ban breach

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was let off by stewards at the Singapore Grand Prix for driving while wearing his nose stud after the Briton explained taking it out had caused his nose piercing to become infected. The Mercedes driver was summoned to see the stewards ahead of qualifying at the Marina Bay track on Saturday for an alleged breach of rules banning drivers from wearing jewellery or piercings while racing.

Olympics-Russia slams idea of making athletes condemn war in order to compete

Russia accused the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday of violating Olympic principles by suggesting that its athletes might be allowed to return to competition provided they did not support the invasion of Ukraine. Responding to the idea from IOC President Thomas Bach, one sports federation chief said Olympic participation should not require athletes to become traitors.

MLB roundup: Mariners clinch first playoff bid since 2001

Pinch hitter Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking, walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners ended their 20-season playoff drought with a 2-1 victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Raleigh pulled a 3-2 slider from A's reliever Domingo Acevedo (3-4) deep down the right field line and off the windows of the Hit It Here Cafe on the second deck, sparking a raucous celebration.

Motorcycling-Bezzecchi claims first pole in Ducati grid lockout at Thai GP

Marco Bezzecchi set a lap record to lead a Ducati front-row lockout at the Thai Grand Prix qualifying in Buriram, with Yamaha's MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo managing fourth on the grid. Bezzecchi posted a time of 1:29.671 to take his first-ever pole position, with Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia completing the front row on the Chang International Circuit.

Soccer-Gallagher breaks Palace hearts to earn Chelsea 2-1 win

Conor Gallagher sealed a last-gasp comeback 2-1 win for Chelsea at Crystal Palace on Saturday, sinking the club he excelled for on loan last season with a glorious curling shot in coach Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of the Blues. Gallagher -- applauded loudly by the home fans in the pre-match warm-up -- received a ball from fellow substitute Christian Pulisic, created a yard of space for himself and then bent the ball around Vicente Guaita for his first Chelsea goal.

Soccer-Arsenal stay top with derby win as Tottenham self-destruct

Arsenal meted out their usual punishment to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at The Emirates with Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka all on target in a 3-1 win to stay top of the Premier League on Saturday. Spurs' Emerson Royal only added to the visitors' misery when he was sent off in the second half for a reckless tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.

Motor racing-Radio rage for Verstappen in Singapore GP qualifying

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen gave Red Bull a blast of radio rage after the team told him to abort his final qualifying lap at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday and he ended up eighth. "Why? Why?," screamed the Dutch 25-year-old as he was told to pit instead of going for pole position at a race he needs to win if he is to secure a second championship with five rounds to spare.

Soccer-Trossard hat-trick earns Brighton hard-fought draw at Liverpool

A hat-trick from Belgian forward Leandro Trossard earned Brighton & Hove Albion a worthy point in an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Premier League title-chasing Liverpool on Saturday. Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge could not have got off to a better start as two well-taken goals from Trossard gave the visitors a 2-0 lead by the 17 minute mark at a stunned Anfield.

Basketball-USA clinch record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title

Defending champions USA beat China 83-61 to win a record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title in Sydney on Saturday, while Australia's Lauren Jackson brought the curtain down on her glittering career with a bronze medal. A'ja Wilson, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, led tournament favourites Team USA with 19 points and was named MVP of the tournament.

