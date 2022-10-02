Left Menu

Soccer-Scamacca opens account as West Ham beat Wolves

Costa, a free transfer until the end of the season, headed one good chance wide while Daniel Podence had a goal ruled out for offside as Wolves finally rallied. West Ham moved up to 15th with seven points with Wolves dropping into the bottom three with six.

West Ham United moved out of the relegation zone as Gianluca Scamacca's first Premier League goal paved the way for a 2-0 home victory over struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Scamacca, who joined for a reported initial 30 million pounds ($33.48 million) from Italian club Sassuolo in the close season, rifled a slightly-deflected shot past Wolves keeper Jose Sa in the 29th minute. West Ham were by far the better side and doubled their lead through Jarrod Bowen's sharp left-footed finish in the 54th minute after Thilo Kehrer's blocked shot fell to him.

Wolves, who gave a debut to former Chelsea striker Diego Costa as a substitute, rarely looked like worrying a West Ham side who claimed their second win of the season. Costa, a free transfer until the end of the season, headed one good chance wide while Daniel Podence had a goal ruled out for offside as Wolves finally rallied.

West Ham moved up to 15th with seven points with Wolves dropping into the bottom three with six. ($1 = 0.8961 pounds)

