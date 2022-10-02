Soccer-Llorente and Morata score as Atletico sink Sevilla

Sevilla slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Atletico Madrid on Saturday to continue their poor start to the LaLiga campaign, having won only one match in all competitions so far this season. The record six-time Europa League winners are 15th in the league standings on five points, one above the relegation zone.

Marcos Llorente scored Atletico's first in the 29th minute, firing a shot to the right of the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Spain forward Alvaro Morata secured the points in the 57th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Bono a brilliant chip.

Atletico's win lifted them to fifth on 13 points, five behind city rivals and leaders Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)