Soccer-Smalling header earns Roma 2-1 win at Inter

A header by AS Roma defender Chris Smalling in the second half helped his side to seal a 2-1 victory at Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday.

The England international headed home in the 75th minute after a brilliant free kick by Lorenzo Pellegrini from about 44 yards. "It was important to win, I hope to continue scoring many goals," Smalling told DAZN.

Inter defender Federico Dimarco opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Nicolo Barella met him with a pass in the middle of the box, with his low strike taking a deflection off keeper Rui Patricio but still reaching the corner of the net. Inter striker Edin Dzeko had scored in the 11th minute as Roma's defence faltered but his goal was chalked off by VAR for offside.

Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola made an attempt on goal eight minutes later from the edge of the box but was denied by Samir Handanovic. He was quickly followed up by forward Paulo Dybala's effort on a rebound which was also saved by the Inter goalkeeper. Roma eventually netted an equaliser through forward Dybala in the 39th minute, his fourth goal in Serie A this season, following a superb cross by defender Spinazzola.

Inter came close to regaining the lead in the 63rd minute through midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu but his free kick crashed against the woodwork. Inter have lost four out of eight league games this season, a low they have previously suffered only once in their history in the 2011-2012 campaign.

Roma, who are fourth in the table with 16 points after eight games, host 15th-placed Lecce on Oct. 9 while Inter, seventh on 12 points, travel to 11th-placed Sassuolo next Saturday.

