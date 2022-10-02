NFL-Doctor who evaluated Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa for concussion fired - report

An unaffiliated doctor involved in the decision to clear Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was evaluated for a concussion during a recent game against Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. ESPN, which cited a National Football League (NFL) source, said the neurotrauma consultant made "several mistakes" while evaluating Tagovailoa, who seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday's game.

According to the report, the source said the NFL Players Association opted to exercise its right to dismiss the doctor as part of an agreement with the league to fire an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant without agreement from the other party. The Players Association did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters to comment on the ESPN report while an NFL spokesman directed enquiries to the players' union.

Tagovailoa was cleared to remain in the game and four days later against the Cincinnati Bengals was taken off the field on a stretcher after he again hit the back of his head on the ground when he was chased down and thrown to turf. The 24-year-old quarterback's arms appeared to seize up almost immediately after the hit on Thursday and he remained on the field for about seven minutes before being taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

The NFLPA initiated an investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Sunday's game and the sequence of events has raised questions about the NFL's concussion protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)