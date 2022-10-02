Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca

No player has scored eight goals in his first seven LaLiga games since Christian Vieri with Atletico Madrid in 1997. Barcelona’s victory lifted them to the top of the table on 19 points, one ahead of Real Madrid who have a game in hand and host Osasuna on Sunday aiming to restore their lead.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 02:34 IST
Barcelona logo Image Credit: ANI

In-form Robert Lewandowski scored again to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday. The Polish striker secured Barca's points in the 20th minute when he sped into the area, made a brilliant cut inside to clear a defender and slotted the ball to the goalkeeper's left.

Lewandowski, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in July, became the first player to score in six consecutive LaLiga weeks since Ruud van Nistelrooy with Real Madrid in the 2006-07 season. It was the Pole's ninth goal of the season, and eighth in the league. No player has scored eight goals in his first seven LaLiga games since Christian Vieri with Atletico Madrid in 1997.

Barcelona's victory lifted them to the top of the table on 19 points, one ahead of Real Madrid who have a game in hand and host Osasuna on Sunday aiming to restore their lead. Mallorca are 10th in the standings on eight points after seven games.

