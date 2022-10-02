Left Menu

Indonesia football association investigating riot at match after reports of many deaths

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-10-2022 04:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 04:46 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's football association (PSSI) is investigating a riot that took place after a match in the district of Malang on Saturday night, the association said, after media reports of dozens of deaths and injuries during the incident.

PSSI will also suspend the league for a week, the statement said. The riot happened after a match between two teams from East Java, Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

