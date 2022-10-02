Zambo Anguissa shows off his attacking abilities for Napoli

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa earned notice for his physical presence in the Napoli midfield across 30 matches during his first season on loan from Fulham — without a goal.

Ten matches into his second season with the southern club — which has since purchased his full rights — Zambo Anguissa is revealing attacking abilities that he can also show off for Cameroon at the World Cup in Qatar.

His debut goal for Napoli was in the memorable 4-1 Champions League victory over Liverpool last month. On Saturday, Zambo Anguissa produced the opening two scores in a 3-1 win over Torino to extend Napoli's unbeaten start and move the Partenopei three points clear at the top of Serie A.

Atalanta can move back level with Napoli by beating visiting Fiorentina on Sunday.

"I just want to do my job. If the goals come I'm happy," Zambo Anguissa said. ''If we win all the games and I don't score, I don't care." Elsewhere, Chris Smalling scored the winner as Roma beat Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro and there were three goals in stoppage time as defending champion AC Milan won at Empoli 3-1 to move back within three points of Napoli.

Napoli is chasing its first Italian league title since Diego Maradona led the team to its only two Serie A championships in 1987 and 1990.

"We just want to win all the games. At the end we'll see," Zambo Anguissa said.

His opener six minutes in at Maradona stadium came with a header between defenders following a perfectly floated cross from Mário Rui, who combined well with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia down the left flank.

After another six minutes, Zambo Anguissa went solo after gathering the ball near midfield, rushing forward on the right flank and slotting inside the near post.

Kvaratskhelia, Napoli's new dribbling wizard from Georgia, added a third in the 37th after he, too, kept the ball at his feet for nearly 50 yards before slotting in off the far post.

Antonio Sanabria pulled one back for Torino before the break during a rare lapse of concentration by Napoli.

SMALLING DECISIVE Former England international Smalling was decisive in giving Jose Mourinho a victory over his former club -- even though the Roma coach had to watch from the tribune while serving a touchline ban.

Smalling headed in from close range following a free kick from Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 75th minute.

The win moved Roma up to fifth, four points behind Napoli, while Inter remained seventh.

Fresh off his first goal for Italy, Federico Dimarco put Inter ahead with one touch on the half-hour mark — helped by poor goalkeeping from Rui Patricio.

Paulo Dybala equalized for Roma less than 10 minutes later with a splendid volley following an accurate cross from Leonardo Spinazzola.

Inter also had an early goal from Edin Džeko disallowed by the VAR for offside.

WILD FINISH After Ante Rebic broke the deadlock in the 79th for Milan, tapping in a cross from Rafael Leão, and Nedim Bajrami equalized for Empoli two minutes into added time.

Fodé Ballo-Touré then restored Milan's advantage with a volley for his first senior-level goal and Leão sealed it by lobbing the goalkeeper on a counterattack.

Milan's Davide Calabria and Alexis Saelemaekers both came off with apparent injuries in the first half.

