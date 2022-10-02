Sports News Roundup: Baseball-Ohtani signs one-year, $30-million deal with Angels to avoid arbitration; Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Ohtani signs one-year, $30-million deal with Angels to avoid arbitration

The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a one-year, $30-million contract with Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani as part of an agreement that avoids arbitration, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday. The contract given to Ohtani, who was named the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2021 after an awe-inspiring season in which he excelled as both a hitter and pitcher, is the largest given to an arbitration-eligible player.

Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday after a furious Max Verstappen was forced to abandon his fastest lap for fear of running out of fuel. The Monegasque lapped the five-km Marina Bay track under the floodlights in one minute 49.412 seconds but was set to be usurped by his Red Bull rival.

Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca

In-form Robert Lewandowski scored again to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday. The hosts were the better side, creating several good opportunities but goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen was flawless, making brilliant saves to deny Jaume Costa, Antonio Sanchez and Kang-In Lee.

Stampede, riot at Indonesia soccer match kill 129, police say

At least 129 people were killed and around 180 injured at a soccer match in Indonesia after panicked fans were trampled and crushed trying to flee during a riot, police said on Sunday, in what appeared to be one of the world's worst stadium disasters. When supporters of the losing home team invaded the pitch in East Java province on Saturday night to express their frustration, officers fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Factbox-Soccer-Major stadium disasters over the last 40 years

At least 129 people were killed in a stampede at a football match in the Indonesian province of East Java on Saturday, police said. Here is a look at some of the major disasters in soccer stadiums over the last 40 years:

Soccer-Arsenal beat Spurs to stay top, Liverpool held by Brighton

Arsenal ensured they will end the weekend on top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday but Liverpool's problems continued as they drew 3-3 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. Graham Potter marked his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace thanks to a late winner by Conor Gallagher.

Soccer-Guardiola says City have 'strategy' in place if he leaves

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Premier League club knows the right steps to go forward even if he leaves at the end of the current season. Guardiola, who has guided City to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup, will be out of contract in 2023 and his future at the club remains unresolved.

NFL-Doctor who evaluated Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa for concussion fired - report

An unaffiliated doctor involved in the decision to clear Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was evaluated for a concussion during a recent game against Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. ESPN, which cited a National Football League (NFL) source, said the neurotrauma consultant made "several mistakes" while evaluating Tagovailoa, who seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday's game.

Motor racing-Rovanpera becomes the youngest champion with Rally New Zealand win

Finland's Kalle Rovanpera became the youngest-ever World Rally Championship winner on Sunday as he clinched his sixth victory of the season at Rally New Zealand to claim the title. The Toyota driver, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Saturday, won in 2 hours 48 minutes 1.4 seconds to move 64 points clear of Hyundai's Ott Tanak and eclipse the record previously set by Scotland's Colin McRae in 1995.

Basketball-USA clinch record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title

Defending champions USA beat China 83-61 to win a record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title in Sydney on Saturday, while Australia's Lauren Jackson brought the curtain down on her glittering career with a bronze medal. A'ja Wilson, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, led tournament favorites Team USA with 19 points and was named MVP of the tournament.

