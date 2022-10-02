Indonesia football association says has communicated with FIFA over fatal stampede

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has communicated with Indonesia's football association (PSSI) following a fatal stampede at a match in Java that killed at least 129 people, an official told reporters on Sunday.

PSSI Secretary General Yunus Nusi said that FIFA had requested a report on the deadly incident that occurred in the Javanese city of Malang and a PSSI team had been sent to the site to investigate.

