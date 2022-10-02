Left Menu

Happy to be back with team I love the most: Jemimah after India's win over Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup

Jemimah Rodrigues' 76-run knock and bowlers helped India's women's cricket team defeat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their first Women's Asia Cup 2022 tie at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 12:13 IST
Happy to be back with team I love the most: Jemimah after India's win over Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup
Jemimah Rodrigues. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues expressed her happiness on her return to the national side from injury on a positive note after a 41-run win over Sri Lanka in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener. Jemimah Rodrigues' 76-run knock and bowlers helped India's women's cricket team defeat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their first Women's Asia Cup 2022 tie at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

"Good start to the Asia Cup More than anything I was just happy to be back after injury with the team I love the most. Remembering every single person who helped and supported me throughout this time, without you all it wouldn't be possible We keep raising the bar!," tweeted Rodrigues. Rodrigues had suffered a hand injury in August and did not feature in India's historic tour of England, which saw Women in Blue capturing the ODI series by 3-0.

Coming to the match against Sri Lanka, India was put to bat first by their opponents. Women in Blue put up a fighting 150/6 in their 20 overs. After openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (6) fell early, it was Rodrigues who pulled back India into the game with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33) by her side. They had a 92-run stand. Rodrigues scored 76 off 53 balls with 11 fours and a six. Though regular wickets meant that India could not cash on the momentum brought by this partnership.

Spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe (3/32) strangulated Team India's run flow with her tight bowling and by taking some key wickets at the right time. Chasing 151, Lankans looked less than ordinary while batting. Except for Hasini Perera (30) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (26), nobody could contribute much with the bat.

Spinners Dayalan Hemalatha (3/15) and Deepti Sharma (2/15) and Radha Yadav (1/15) inflicted a lot of damage on Sri Lankans, taking more than half of their wickets. Pace attack also did a great job, with Pooja Vastrakar taking 2 for 12 in 3 overs. Jemimah earned a 'Player of the Match' award for her fluent half-century.

India's next match of the tournament will be against Malaysia on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022