174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

PTI | Malang | Updated: 02-10-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 12:28 IST
174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The death toll from panic at an Indonesian soccer match climbed to 174, most of whom trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots Saturday, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.

Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java's Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2.

East Java's Vice. Gov. Emil Dardak told Kompas TV in an interview Sunday the death toll has climbed to 174, while more than 100 injured people are receiving intensive treatment in eight hospitals without any charge, 11 of them in critical condition.

