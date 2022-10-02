Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday after a furious Max Verstappen was forced to abandon his fastest lap for fear of running out of fuel. The Monegasque lapped the five-km Marina Bay track under the floodlights in one minute 49.412 seconds but was set to be usurped by his Red Bull rival.

Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca

In-form Robert Lewandowski scored again to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday. The hosts were the better side, creating several good opportunities but goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen was flawless, making brilliant saves to deny Jaume Costa, Antonio Sanchez and Kang-In Lee.

Stampede, riot at Indonesia football match kill 174, league suspended

At least 174 people were killed and 180 injured in a stampede and riot at a soccer match in Indonesia, officials said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. When frustrated supporters of the losing home team invaded the pitch in Malang in the province of East Java late on Saturday, officers fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering the stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Tennis-Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes take hit

Briton Cameron Norrie's hopes of qualifying for November's ATP Finals took a hit after he was forced to pull out of this week's Japan Open due to a positive COVID-19 test. Norrie also withdrew from the Korea Open on Friday, ahead of his quarter-final tie against American Jenson Brooksby.

How a deadly crush at an Indonesia soccer match unfolded

At least 174 people were killed and around 180 injured at a soccer match in Indonesia after panicked fans were trampled and crushed trying to flee during a riot, authorities said on Sunday. At 8 p.m. local time on Saturday, a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya kicks off at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang in East Java, Indonesia.

Soccer-Man Utd facing City, not just Haaland - Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag praised Erling Haaland's goalscoring instincts but stressed that Manchester United will not focus solely on the Norwegian striker when they take on Manchester City in a Premier League derby clash. Later on Sunday, United will have the formidable task of containing Haaland, who has made a blistering start to his City career with 11 league goals in seven games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the close season.

Soccer-Arsenal beat Spurs to stay top, Liverpool held by Brighton

Arsenal ensured they will end the weekend on top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday but Liverpool's problems continued as they drew 3-3 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. Graham Potter marked his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace thanks to a late winner by Conor Gallagher.

Soccer-Violence, and mismanagement plague the volatile Indonesian scene

Volatile crowds and violent fan groups have long been a hallmark of Indonesian soccer, left reeling from Saturday's rioting in East Java in which 129 people were killed following Arema FC's defeat by Persebaya Surabaya. The sport is the country's most popular, with huge crowds turning out for bitter clashes between local rivals in the 18-team top-flight league, but the game has been blighted by hooliganism, heavy-handed policing and mismanagement.

Basketball-USA clinch record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title

Defending champions USA beat China 83-61 to win a record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title in Sydney on Saturday, while Australia's Lauren Jackson brought the curtain down on her glittering career with a bronze medal. A'ja Wilson, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, led tournament favorites Team USA with 19 points and was named MVP of the tournament.

MLB roundup: Braves defeat Mets, move into NL East lead

Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson produced a second straight big night Saturday, combining for seven hits and all four RBIs as the host Atlanta Braves took over first place in the National League East by beating the New York Mets 4-2. The Braves have won the first two games of the three-game series to move past the Mets atop the NL East. Atlanta, which has gone 76-32 since June 1 to make up a 10 1/2-game deficit, has spent just two days with sole possession of the division lead -- 166 fewer days than New York has spent alone in first place.

(With inputs from agencies.)